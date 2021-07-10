Black Widow: Which Roger Moore James Bond movie was Natasha watching and why?

After over a year’s delay, Black Widow finally stormed cinemas on Wednesday ahead of its Disney+ Premier Access launch today. Scarlett Johansson’s MCU solo movie is set in 2016 right after the events of Captain America: Civil War and before Avengers Infinity War. And early on in the blockbuster, she spends her downtime watching a Roger Moore James Bond movie.

The 007 film in question was 1979’s Moonraker, in which Moore’s Bond goes to Outer Space.

But why exactly was Natasha watching the marmite movie, which the Avenger clearly knows well as she was seen reciting the dialogue?

Well, Black Widow director Cate Shortland weighed in on this decision during a recent interview.

Speaking with Uproxx, the filmmaker said: “You know, we debated which [Bond] film.”