Brian May shares his favourite song on Queen’s Greatest Hits ‘It had to battle its way on’

Queen’s Greatest Hits is the UK’s best-selling album ever and a recent 40th anniversary re-issue narrowly missed out on being UK No 1 for a fifth time this week. Nevertheless, Brian May is proud of the iconic tracks featured on the record that he made with Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor and John Deacon. And now the Queen guitarist has shared which song on the record-breaking album is his favourite.

Speaking with Absolute Radio, Brian May struggled to pick a song at first, before landing on one he penned himself. The 73-year-old said: “Oh it’s very hard to say. What’s my favourite? I don’t know if I do have favourites. “If I was being very…allowing myself to be partisan, probably would be We Will Rock You. “Because it sort of says everything in a short time and it’s something that’s always worked for us.”