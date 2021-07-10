Quantcast
Ear wax: Can the colour indicate a problem with your health? When to see medical help

How can you prevent earwax build-up?

The best thing to do is to avoid putting anything in your ears that could push earwax further into your ear canal and lead to impacted wax, infection or even a perforated ear drum, said Harrison.

He continued: “It is extremely important not to put things such as cotton buds, ear candles, match sticks, hair grips and pencils (yes really) in your ears to rid them of any build up.  

“It’s also important to keep your ears clean. You should regularly wipe around the outside of your ear, particularly after showering or washing your face.”

So what should you do if your ears become blocked?

Earwax does usually fall out on its own. If it doesn’t and causes a persistent blockage, it’s best to seek professional advice. 

