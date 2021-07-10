Euro 2020: Scottish fans urged England’s opponents to win – ‘Do it for Scotland’

England made history last night with a 2-1 win over Denmark in the semi final of Euro 2020, sending the Three Lions into their first final since 1966. Harry Kane’s rebound from a missed penalty in extra time settled the game after a valiant effort from the Danes. The penalty was won in controversial fashion by Raheem Sterling, who went down under light contact. The Scottish press have accused the England man of diving, with Scotland’s Metro saying: “England Dive Into The Final.”

The back page spread said “They Think It’s Fall Over…” before a sub-heading added: ‘It is now as Sterling’s “dive” earns England crucial penalty.” The rivalry between England and Scotland is nothing new – as shown by events at the 2018 World Cup. During England’s path to the semi-finals, Scottish fans backed their rival’s opponents. Before England met Sweden in the quarter-finals, Scottish fans got behind the Scandinavians. One social media user even begged his newly adopted country to “do it for Abba”.

Another added: “Come on Sweden, you can do it for Scotland, Henrik Larsson and Abba.” One said: “Dear Sweden have we told you lately how much we love you, please do the damage against Engerland [sic] and we will love you forever. Yours lovingly, SCOTLAND.” Sweden’s official Twitter account even expressed shock at how much support they were getting. It said: “We are totally stunned by the amazing World Cup support from people outside Sweden. “Thank you so much, it means the world to us! Hope you’ll all be behind us against England on Saturday! Heja Sverige!” READ MORE: Mark Pougatch contradicted BBC upon exit: ‘Not my choice’

Around 100 searches each were recorded for the likes of “Ukraine shirt”, “Ukraine top”, “Ukraine strip” and “Ukraine flag”, according to Google Trends. For England’s game with Denmark, Scottish fans kept up the anti-England effort. Searches for Denmark flags in Scotland has surged by 300 percent, the Daily Record reported. Interest in shirts and tops of the Danish national team also spiked shortly after England’s victory against Ukraine. One Twitter user wrote: “I have never wanted anything more in my entire life than Denmark to beat England the night, do us a favour please.” Another said: “Denmark, your population has doubled for today. Let’s go.” A third commented: “Come on Denmark, all of Scotland is supporting you tonight.”

Author: Charlie Bradley

Read more here >>> Daily Express :: Sport