‘Ghosts’ tell couple to ‘get out’ when they accidentally stumble on haunted cave

Beth and Tony Ferguson were looking around a 300-year-old cave wen they heard a sinister voice out of nowhere. According to the couple, the presence gave them a clear warning to “get out” of the cave – something which the pair originally thought they had imagined.

It was only when they returned from their visit to Carnglaze Caverns in Liskeard, Cornwall, earlier this month and rewatched what they’d captured on camera, that they realised it may have been more real than they thought. According to the Fergusons, two apparitions were caught zooming past them on camera – with the terrifying voice of what sounded like a little girl saying “hello” also being audible on the tape. Although something like this would leave most people terrified, the pair are used to spiritual sightings as they are paranormal activity hunters in their free time. Mr Ferguson, who also works as a personal trainer, said: “I’ve been to countless haunted locations in the UK and all over the world, but this place surprised me. I felt very uneasy.

“We hadn’t even had any reports about this being a haunted location, we were just visiting and it was something to do. “As we were walking around, I felt like we were being followed, as if there was something behind us.” The 42-year-old is convinced then decided to start recording the occurrence and now believes that that what he and his wife experienced was supernatural. He added: “I usually carry my cameras with me so I just started laying them around and I couldn’t believe what we managed to capture. READ MORE: Ghost ships satellite developed by MoD in huge science breakthrough