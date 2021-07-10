It’ll be Christmas in July in New Orleans when Crescent City Auction Gallery holds its July 17-18 Summer Estates Auction

Oil on canvas painting by Maurice de Vlaminck (French, 1876-1958), titled Country Road, signed lower left, 17 ½ inches by 20 ¾ inches. Estimate: $ 30,000-$ 50,000. Large 20th century patinated bronze fountain figure of the Four Seasons, 87 inches tall by 53 inches wide. Estimate: $ 5,000-$ 10,000. The oil on canvas painting by Swedish-born Louisiana artist Knute Heldner (1875-1952), is titled Shrimp Boats, No. 5 and is artist signed lower right. Estimate: $ 4,000-$ 6,000. Russian icon of the Virgin of Kazan by Sergeyevich Lebedkin (Moscow, 1898-1914), featuring a 21kt gold and enameled sterling oklad. Estimate: $ 500-$ 1,000. 19th century American gilt and gesso Rococo Revival figural over-the-mantel mirror on a later white marble base, 96 inches tall by 75 ½ inches wide. Estimate: $ 3,000-$ 5,000.

Sold will be French, English and American furniture, original paintings by local and regional artists, fine jewelry and couture pieces, sterling silver, more.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — It’ll be Christmas in July in New Orleans when Crescent City Auction Gallery holds a big, two-day Important Summer Estates Auction the weekend of July 17th and 18th. The sale is brimming with over 800 quality lots of fine French, English and American furniture, over mantel mirrors, original paintings by local and regional artists, fine jewelry and couture pieces, a piano, sterling silver, nativity sets, model boats and more.

Start times both days will be 10 am Central time. Expected top lots include a large 20th century patinated bronze fountain figure of the Four Seasons, 87 inches tall by 53 inches wide (estimate: $ 5,000-$ 10,000); an oil on canvas painting by the French artist Maurice de Vlaminck (1876-1958), titled Country Road, signed lower left, 17 ½ inches by 20 ¾ inches (estimate: $ 30,000-$ 50,000); and paintings by Knute Heldner and AJ Drysdale.

The oil on canvas by Swedish-born Louisiana artist Knute Heldner (1875-1952), is titled Shrimp Boats, No. 5 and is signed lower right. It measures 29 ½ inches by 35 ½ inches and should bring $ 4,000-$ 6,000. The oil on canvas laid to board attributed to Norwegian-born Louisiana painter William Buck (1840-1888) is titled Covington Scene. It’s expected to finish at $ 3,000-$ 5,000. Both would be fine additions to any Southern collection.

It’s an eclectic sale, with merchandise ranging from vintage couture (Chanel, Hermes, Prada, Louis Vuitton, others) to fine estate jewelry (white, yellow and black diamonds, tanzanites, emeralds, sapphires, South Seas pearls, more) to a Russian icon of the Virgin of Kazan by Sergeyevich Lebedkin (Moscow, 1898-1914), featuring a 21kt gold and enameled sterling oklad, measuring 12 ½ inches by 10 ½ inches (estimate: $ 500-$ 1,000).

A 19th century American-made gilt and gesso Rococo Revival figural over mantel mirror set on a later white marble base, having an overall size of 96 inches tall by 75 ½ inches wide, is expected to gavel for $ 3,000-$ 5,000; while an American spelter slag glass lighted base lamp, probably Edward Miller, 21 inches tall, should knock down for $ 500-$ 900.

A circa 1940 44-piece Stieff sterling flatware service in the “Williamsburg Queen Anne” pattern, having a total weight of 53.75 troy oz., is estimated to ring up $ 1,000-$ 2,000. Also, a silverplated epergne/centerpiece, together with a silverplated circular mirror plateau, with relief fruit and scroll decorated rims (two pieces) should hit $ 400-$ 800.

A large oil on canvas painting by Scott Upton (N.C., b. 1958), titled Glimpse of the Hidden, signed and titled on verso, 47 ¾ inches by 71 ¾ inches, is expected to garner $ 3,000-$ 5,000. Tops in the American furniture category is a circa 1880 Victorian carved walnut marble-top sideboard, 76 inches tall by 58 inches wide (estimate: $ 600-$ 900).

French furniture, a staple at nearly every Crescent City auction, will feature the following examples:

• A French Provincial Louis XV style carved cherry sideboard from the early 1800s, 42 ¼ inches tall by 55 ¼ inches wide (estimate: $ 1,000-$ 2,000).

• A French Empire carved mahogany marble-top center table made in the 19th century, 29 inches tall and 38 ½ inches in diameter (estimate: $ 800-$ 1,200).

• A 19th century French Empire style carved mahogany marble-top commode, 34 ¾ inches tall by 50 ½ inches wide (estimate: $ 700-$ 1,200).

• A French Provincial Louis XV carved walnut vaisselier (furniture for storing and displaying china), 85 inches tall by 52 inches wide (estimate: $ 600-$ 1,200).

• A 20th century French style ormolu mounted ebonized mahogany bombe Boulle marble-top parlor cabinet, 38 ½ inches tall by 39 ½ inches wide (estimate: $ 600-$ 900).

Original artwork by New Orleans and regional artists is just as ubiquitous and will be led by an early 20th century oil wash on board painting by Alexander J. Drysdale (La., 1870-1934), titled Louisiana Bayou at Dusk, signed lower left (estimate: $ 800-$ 1,200); and a 20th century mixed metal sculpture by New Orleans artist Thomas Mann, titled Techno Rabbit Clock, with a carrot form stand, 6 inches tall, signed (estimate: $ 800-$ 1,200).

An oil on board painting by Colette Pope Heldner (New Orleans, 1902-1990), titled Swamp Idyll, signed lower left and signed and titled on verso, 19 ½ inches tall by 15 ¼ inches wide, carries a pre-sale estimate of $ 500-$ 800. Also, a large silver gelatin photographic print by George Valentine Dureau (New Orleans, 1930-2014), titled Two Young Boys, unsigned, 41 inches tall by 34 inches wide, should command $ 400-$ 800.

On to Europe, where an early 20th century oil on canvas painting by Henry Schouten (Belgian, 1857-1927), titled Horse and Donkey, signed lower left and 17 ¼ inches by 25 ¼ inches, is estimated to fetch $ 1,500-$ 2,500. Also, an oil on canvas Portrait of a Lady in White, initialed (“V.J.”) and initialed and dated (1836), should finish at $ 1,200-$ 1,800.

A 19th century patinated bronze sculpture by Antoine Louis Barye (French, 1796-1875), titled Spread Wing Eagle, 9 ½ inches tall and impressed “F. Barbedienne Fondeur”, has an estimate of $ 1,000-$ 2,000; while an early 20th century Continental School gilt bronze figure of a Classical Male Athlete, 25 ½ inches tall, possibly a Grand Tour souvenir, should rise to $ 800-$ 1,200. These are just a small sampling of what bidders can expect.

Live, in-person bidding, as well as exhibition previews, will be held by appointment only, in the Crescent City gallery located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. Previews are being held daily (except on Sunday) and started July 8th. A Saturday, July 10th preview will be held from 9 am -1 pm. To schedule an appointment for live gallery bidding on auction day, or for a preview, call 504-529-5057, or, you can send an email to [email protected]entcityauctiongallery.com.

Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and BidSquare.com. Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time on Friday, July 16th. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house (three percent discount for cash or check). A printed catalog is available; call 504-529-5057 or email [email protected]

Crescent City Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you can call them at (504) 529-5057; or, you can send an e-mail to [email protected] All phone calls and e-mails are confidential.

For more regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the two-day Important Summer Estates Auction slated for the weekend of July 17th and 18th, visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

# # # #