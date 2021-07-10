Multiple young men convicted of two attempted murders with machete in Oslo

Five young men have been convicted of attempted murder and aggravated violence after two violent incidents at Torshov in Oslo last year. In both episodes, the victim was stabbed with a machete.

Both the accused and the victim are young men in their upper teens and early 20s who had previously been together in two different apartments in an apartment building in Torshov. They belong to two different groups of friends, according to the verdict from the Oslo District Court.

The two incidents – where so severe violence was used that the court has found sufficient evidence to convict three of the accused of attempted murder – took place just two minutes apart in two parallel streets in Torshov, just after midnight on March 20 last year. Two other defendants took part in the violence. They were convicted of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Life-threatening injuries

None of the defendants pleaded guilty to attempted murder. Nevertheless, the main perpetrator and the accomplice in the first case have been sentenced to five and a half and three years and three months’ imprisonment, respectively. The victim suffered life-threatening head injuries after being attacked with a machete.

The main perpetrator of the second violent attack, which took place just two minutes after the first episode, has been sentenced to six years and four months in prison in a joint sentence with a previous sentence.

The other two perpetrators have been sentenced to three years and eight months and three and a half years, respectively, for complicity in inflicting grievous bodily harm. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries as he was stabbed in the chest with a machete.

Source: © NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today / #NorwayTodayNews

