Princess Anne made bold decision to skip major milestone due to her love of travel

Her older brother, Prince Charles had already decided to pursue his education by studying at Trinity College, Cambridge.

This was a very esteemed move for the future king, however, it was not one his younger sister hoped to epilate.

In the 2020 ITV documentary “Anne: The Princess Royal at 70,” she revealed that in her opinion travelling the world alongside her mother would be far more educational than packing up and heading to university.

Anne said: “So many of my contemporaries, when asked why they were going to university, would say, ‘Well basically because that’s what you do.’

