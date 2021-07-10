Princess Eugenie health: Star discusses condition which could have affected her birthing

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Princess Beatrice Eugenie revealed how she had to undergo a life-changing procedure to correct her chronic condition. Beatrice was diagnosed with the spinal condition at 12 years old known as scoliosis. She underwent the procedure at a young age to help fix her misalignment.

Most often scoliosis has no known cause, in which case it is called idiopathic scoliosis, said Spine Health.

The site continued: “While the cause is unknown, idiopathic scoliosis does tend to run in families.

“The specific genes involved have not all been identified yet, and there could be factors beyond genetics as well.

“Some people mistakenly think that carrying heavy backpacks or sleeping on the side could cause scoliosis, but that is not the case.

“About three percent of the population is estimated to have idiopathic scoliosis.”