‘Put me off for the rest of my life!’ James Martin shares his ‘golden rule’ about weddings

Hitting out at the retro food preparation idea, James exclaimed: “Weddings, cheese in a tube, what was that all about?

“What was going on in England? What was happening?”

James and his TV producer girlfriend Louise Davies have been together for almost 10 years.

However, the chef previously shared that the couple have no plans to tie the knot, telling the Sunday People in 2019: “No, it doesn’t interest me in the slightest, mainly because I’ve catered for so many weddings, really.

“I admire people who do it, that’s fine, but I’m quite happy. I don’t need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I’m more than happy thanks.”

Author: Kathryn Ingate

