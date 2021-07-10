Quantcast
State pension is changing next year due to Brexit – how Britons may be impacted

The change to rules from January 2022, however, does not affect certain individuals.

The Government states those living in the UK, regardless of nationality will not be impacted.

This is the same for those who are a UK national, EU or EEA citizen or Swiss national, and who were living in the EU, EEA or Switzerland by December 31, 2021.

As long as someone continues to live in the same country, they will still be able to count time living in Australia before March 2001, Canada or New Zealand in order to calculate a UK state pension.

