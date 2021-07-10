Quantcast
Newslanes Community

Newslanes

What causes stye in your eye? 3 steps to getting rid of styes

66views
66
12 shares, 66 points
What causes stye in your eye? 3 steps to getting rid of styes

Most styes are harmless and will clear up on their own in a couple of weeks, but you shouldn’t self diagnose.

If it’s a stye, the skin around it may be swollen and red and the stye may be filled with yellow pus. The redness may be harder to see on brown and black skin.

Your eye may be red and watery but your vision should not be affected, and styes usually only affect one eye but it’s possible to have more than one at a time.

The NHS site recommends seeing your GP if the stye is very painful or swollen or impacts your vision.

Read More

, , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in