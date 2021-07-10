‘Worked on ours!’ Mrs Hinch fans share £1 hack for removing oil from driveways

Mrs Hinch , whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, has garnered popularity in recent years due to her cleaning recommendations on social media and TV. Since gaining popularity, she has amassed a whopping 4.1 million followers on Instagram. Now, fans of hers have shared their own social media groups dedicated to cleaning and tidying tips.

One Facebook user suggested: “Apparently washing powder works then brush it with stiff broom.”

Another said: “Washing powder and scrub should do the trick works on the hands too.”

Another cleaning fan explained: “Biological washing powder. Spread layer over, leave a few days then if it hasn’t rained, spray with watering can, then use deck scrubber, then jet or power wash.”

You can buy 750ml of Easy Concentrated Laundry Liquid from Online Pound Store for £1.