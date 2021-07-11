Quantcast
Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Best ways to cure a hangover – 4 things to do before bed and in the morning

80views
80
13 shares, 80 points
Best ways to cure a hangover - 4 things to do before bed and in the morning

Water

After you drink alcohol your body is dehydrated so it produces hormones that make your kidney hold on to water.

This increases your blood pressure and can give you a headache, one of the worst symptoms of a hangover.

The TikToker explained: “Your liver is also actively trying to break down the alcohol from last night, creating chemicals called thromboxanes in the process.

“It’s this increase in thromboxanes that leads to flu-like symptoms like nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

“When you drink alcohol you also get dehydrated and lose electrolytes which can lead to a headache in the morning.”

To solve this problem, Octavian recommends drinking plenty of water with salt or electrolytes before, during and after the party to rehydrate and prevent or stop a headache.

Read More

, , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in