Biden chosen as US Ambassador following the Brexit claim

Former President Obama had reportedly been offered the position but current Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson didn’t want Mr. Obama to take it.

If accurate, it would be the first time a US ambassador has been blocked by the British government.

Disagreements between Mr. Obama and Mr. Johnson have been occurring since 2016, when he made comments about Britain being “at the back of the queue” for trade deals.

A nearly unprecedented intervention in a domestic matter for a serving US President was made to undermine statements made by the Leave campaign, which cited an EU trade deal as a replacement for US trade.

Obama was upset with Mr. Johnson because he penned an editorial in which he implied that Obama had a hate of Britain because of his Kenyan ancestry and opposition to British colonial control.

An additional indication of Obama’s disdain for Britain was the removal of Churchill’s bust from the Oval Office upon taking office as President.

One senior Whitehall source confirmed that Obama’s appointment had been rejected in private.

Boris Johnson does not want Mr Obama to be US Ambassador

However, it is also understood that there are concerns that the US President would “create a rival court in Britain to the court of Boris and Carrie”. “You can imagine he will have an open door to former Remainers, opponents of the Government. Michelle [Obama] will carry on touring schools. It will be a rival focus to the government especially with question marks over the relationship between Biden and Boris.” The tensions mean that Woody Johnson, Donald Trump’s ambassador, has yet to be replaced after a term where he received praise for the good relations he fostered in the UK over a difficult period with Brexit. It is now believed that Mr Biden will put off a decision until next year. Last night a A UK Government spokeswoman said: “These reports are simply untrue. Questions on US appointments are for the US.” She also highlighted the strong relationship between the UK and US where they continue to engage extensively.

Joe Biden would like to appoint Barack Obama as US Ambassador to the UK

The Prime Minister was the first European leader to speak to President Biden following his election win and inauguration and Biden’s first overseas visit was to the UK when he attended the G7 last month. The UK Government also pointed out that the Foreign Secretary and his counterpart Anthony Blinken speak regularly, with Blinken having attended the G7 foreign ministerial meetings here in May. A Downing Street source added: “Questions on US appointments are for the US. However, it is quite usual for new US governments to take some time to make ambassadorial appointments. There are a number of senior diplomatic postings yet to be confirmed, not just the UK.” The row comes as the Sunday Express has also been told that the US President is being pushed to end the tradition of political appointments and instead rely on career diplomats for the key ambassadorial positions. The almost unprecedented move would put pay to the hopes of mega-donors such as Disney chairman Bob Iger, famously filmed being asked by Prince Harry to provide voice-over work for the Duchess of Sussex during a Lion King premier in 2019.

There have been disagreements between Mr Obama and Mr Johnson since 2016

The 69-year-old, who is said to have given $ 250,000 to the Biden Victory Fund – has reportedly made it clear that he expects to receive the ambassadorships in either Beijing or London in return. Other names in contention have been Cindy McCain, the anglophile businesswoman and widow of the late Senator John McCain – who delivered Arizona to Biden – and Comcast executive David Cohen, another top donor who hosted President-elect Biden’s kickoff election campaign fundraiser at his Philadelphia home in April 2019. Around 800 donors raised at least £100,000 each for Biden’s election campaign.