Blepharitis symptoms: When to go to the doctors about inflamed eyelids

The exact cause of blepharitis is not known but it can be caused by a type of bacteria that lives on the skin or specific skin conditions

According to the Mayo Clinic, blepharitis might be associated with seborrheic dermatitis, infection, clogged oil glands in your eyelids, rosacea, allergies, eyelash mites or lice, or dry eyes.

Blepharitis cannot be spread to other people – it is not contagious.

You should not self diagnose if you are experiencing similar symptoms because it could be another eyelid problem.

