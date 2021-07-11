Cancer symptoms: Seven common warning signs of a growing tumour in the prostate

Your doctor can share the benefits and drawbacks of PSA testing, as the service is not part of a national screening programme in the UK.

If you’re over 50 years of age, and you speak to your doctor about PSA testing, they can arrange for you to have the test carried out for free.

After various tests, if you do have prostate cancer, treatment might involve surgery, radiotherapy, or chemotherapy.

If “low-risk prostate cancer” is identified, meaning it hasn’t spread beyond the prostate gland, you might not need treatment at all.

