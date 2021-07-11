Chris Evans’ ex co-star Gaby Roslin still asked if pair ever had romance after ‘sex dream’

Chris Evans, 55, and Gaby Roslin, 56, presented The Big Breakfast together for two years from 1992 up until his departure in 1994. Reflecting on their time together, the latter discussed how their on-air antics used to spark reaction from viewers and how broadcasting has changed 30 years on.
Recalling one particular time, the presenter discussed the moment Chris spilled to viewers that she had a “sex dream” about him, which she told him off camera.
While Gaby has never revealed further details about the dream, it has definitely stuck with fans over the years.
She revealed: “It is extraordinary how still, all these years later, people say, ‘Did anything happen romantically with you and Chris?’ and I say, ‘No, but I did have a sex dream about him once’.
“I remember I came into the show one day as usual and said, ‘Oh my God, Chris, I had a sex dream about you’.
“Then we started the show live at 7am and his first words to the nation were, ‘Welcome to the Big Breakfast. Gaby, You had a sex dream about me last night, didn’t you?’
“Imagine that on BBC Breakfast today?”
The pair have always denied they were ever more than friends.
At present, she is married to David Osmon, while Chris tied the knot with Natasha Shishmanian in 2007.
Gaby said she is still “extremely close” to the Virgin Radio Breakfast presenter and revealed they still laugh about the things they used to get away with.
Gaby’s ex co-star took over the breakfast slot after moving from BBC Radio 2 in 2019.
Earlier this year, she stepped in Kate Lawler’s shoes for her Drivetime Show.
Speaking at the time, she told Chris: “I’m so scared! I’m properly nervous about it. I’m nerv-cited is what we always say.
“It’s the best feeling in the world being nerv-cited.”
On always being upbeat, she added: “I don’t like reigning it in. I’ve never reigned it in.
