Chris Evans’ ex co-star Gaby Roslin still asked if pair ever had romance after ‘sex dream’

Chris Evans , 55, and Gaby Roslin, 56, presented The Big Breakfast together for two years from 1992 up until his departure in 1994. Reflecting on their time together, the latter discussed how their on-air antics used to spark reaction from viewers and how broadcasting has changed 30 years on.

Recalling one particular time, the presenter discussed the moment Chris spilled to viewers that she had a “sex dream” about him, which she told him off camera.

While Gaby has never revealed further details about the dream, it has definitely stuck with fans over the years.

She revealed: “It is extraordinary how still, all these years later, people say, ‘Did anything happen romantically with you and Chris?’ and I say, ‘No, but I did have a sex dream about him once’.

“I remember I came into the show one day as usual and said, ‘Oh my God, Chris, I had a sex dream about you’.

