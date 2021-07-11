Consumer Council: Many Norwegians pay too much for mobile subscription

One in two Norwegians says it has been at least two years since they switched mobile subscriptions. The Consumer Council believes that customers are too loyal.

The chance that you pay too much for too little is high, according to the Norwegian Consumer Council.

Only one in four respondents state that they have changed subscriptions in the last year. Half say they have not changed subscriptions in the last two years or have never done so, according to a survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of the Consumer Council.

“We think many would be surprised if they check the offers that exist. Here, there are large variations in both the price and size of the data packages,” Inger Lise Blyverket at the Consumer Council noted.

Source: © NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today / #NorwayTodayNews

