Covid anti-vaxxer refuses beauty treatments on anyone who has had the jab

The anti-vaxxer, from Glasgow, made an eye-opening statement on her business Instagram page: “We will not treat anyone who has had a COVID-19 jab .” Sarah McCutcheon explained why she made this decision. “Many of my loyal, long-term clients follow a very natural path,” Sarah said. “And I want to ensure they feel safe in the environment that they come to relax in.”

Meanwhile, research conducted by Public Health England (PHE) demonstrated that the Covid jabs are effective against hospitalisation and deaths.

Two jabs of the Pfizer vaccine is 96 percent effective against hospitalisation from the Covid delta variant – the most dominant strain in the UK.

In addition, the AstraZeneca vaccine is 92 percent effective against hospitalisation.

Research published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs were associated with: