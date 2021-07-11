Eliot Maine Woman Charged with OUI for Fatal New Hampshire Crash

A woman from Eliot, Maine was allegedly intoxicated when her vehicle crashed into another on a New Hampshire highway, resulting in the death of a New Jersey man.

New Hampshire State Police say 66-year-old Sue Sargent of Eliot, Maine is charged with aggravated operating under the influence for the incident that happened just after noon on Tuesday. New Hampshire Troopers were dispatched to I-95 South in Seabrook to a report of a serious injury motor vehicle collision.

An investigation into the chain of events determined that Sargent’s Subaru Outback was traveling northbound when her vehicle started to drift to the left, crossing into the adjacent lane. The Outback sideswiped a Toyota Sienna, which contained three people from Massachusetts, none of whom were injured in the crash.

After this impact, the Outback continued drifting to the left, crossing the center median and moving into the southbound lane of travel. It was here that the vehicle collided with a Jeep Wrangler, containing four people. The force of the impact caused the Jeep to roll over and come to rest on its roof. One of the passengers of the Wrangler, 27-year-old Michael Hoffman of Colonia, New Jersey was seriously injured when he was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Sargent was released on bail and left in the care of the hospital for medical treatment. An arraignment date will be set once she is discharged from the hospital.

This crash remains under investigation.

10 Tips Relating to Dogs, Cars, and Hot Days

Seven Poisonous Plants In Maine That Can Hurt You

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State