England boss Gareth Southgate must do two things before Italy match – Jose Mourinho

“It was a big decision for England to stick with Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice — a very strong statement which said, ‘We are not here to entertain, we are not here to be an amazing football team’.

“It’s a big lesson for some people who think the most important thing in football is to be beautiful. In the end, we realise what this country wants most is to win the Euros.

“If everyone was expecting Rice to start, it was not even 100 per cent sure that Phillips would be in the squad. But he has become fundamental to England.

“Then, Jordan Henderson shows what a captain is. A captain of Liverpool, he does not need an armband to be a captain for England. He’s there to come on when the team needs fresh legs and stability.

“It’s not easy to stop Italy playing but it’s easier to stop them creating, by being compact, having a lower defensive block.

“What is difficult is to control possession. If Jorginho is playing for Chelsea and your No 10 presses him, it’s difficult for them.