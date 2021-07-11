Father arrested in Tennessee for ‘abducting son, 2, from New Jersey’

A father has been arrested in Tennessee for allegedly abducting his two-year-old son from New Jersey, prosecutors said on Saturday.

Sebastian Rios was found with his father Tyler Rios, of Highland Park in New Jersey, earlier on Saturday in Monterey, Tennessee, according to a press release from the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Rios, 27, also allegedly abducted little Sebastian’s mother Yasemin Uyar, 24, who law enforcement agencies have not yet found.

Cops had sent out a widely disseminated Amber Alert on Friday, which was cancelled after the boy was found.

Rios was identified as a suspect in the case after Sebastian didn’t show up to his daycare on Friday and Uyar did not arrive for scheduled work shifts, officials said.

Members of the Rahway Police Department conducted a welfare check for her and her toddler son at her home on Friday morning but found nobody inside.

Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo said in the news release that her office is ‘relieved’ that Sebastian was found that his father has been arrested.

‘We are still urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of Yasmine Uyar to come forward and tell us what they know, even anonymously,’ she said.

Rios will remain in custody in Tennessee until he is extradited back to New Jersey, officials said. Charges are expected to be filed in Union County Superior Court.

Sebastian and his mother Yasemin had last seen in Rahway on Thursday. Uyar’s tearful mother Karen, the young tot’s grandmother, said she a ‘grateful’ to have her grandson back.

‘I’m so grateful to know that he’s okay, but I am just praying every second that we find Yasemin, we call her Yazzi, that we find Yasemin,’ Karen Uyar told WABC.

Yasemin’s sister Marissa told WABC that she and Rios are not together and he recently became homeless.

Court records reviewed by DailyMail.com show Rios was charged with aggravated assault and strangulation of a domestic violence victim in 2018, as well as theft.

Rios took a plea deal signed in February 2020 in which he was convicted of the domestic violence assault charge but the theft and strangulation charges were dismissed.

The document shows that the court had found ‘aggravating factors’ that Rios was at risk of committing ‘another offense.’

He was sentenced to serve 180 days in jail and three years on probation, and was ordered to attend anger management counseling.

The court also ordered him to have no contact with the victim, while noting that he already had restraining orders against him issued by Family Court.

The victim was not named in the court documents but the dates of the legal troubles align with a post Yasemin’s mother Karen made to Facebook in 2019 in which she called Rios an ‘alcoholic, abusive monster.’

Karen Uyar detailed how Yasemin had ‘become involved’ with Rios several years before the post was made in 2019.

‘His drunken rages have caused him to choke my daughter till she passed out. Leaving her on the floor, he stole her car and fled,’ Karen Uyar wrote.

Karen Uyar wrote how Rios had ‘given her more black and blues than I can count’ and ‘continuously pounced on her self esteem with verbal and emotional abuse almost as much as the physical abuse.’

‘He would tell her she was crazy and f**ked up and when she would beg to go for help he would walk out for hours and not help/respond to her. Telling her to ‘toughen up’,’ Karen Uyar wrote.

Karen Uyar detailed how Yasemin had ‘become involved’ with Rios several years before the post was made in 2019

Yasemin, pictured, allegedly struggled for years with getting away from Rios

The concerned grandmother wrote that her daughter suffered from post-partum depression that included insomnia after her son was born.

‘He would leave for hours and not answer her. Take the baby and tell her she wasn’t a good mother. Tell her how weak and useless she was. It was heartbreaking to see how he treated her. Yet I needed leaving him to be HER CHOICE,’ Uyar wrote.

Uyar added that she has feared she would receive phone calls telling her that her daughter is in a hospital or dead.

The concerned grandmother said that, at the time, Rios’ criminal history extended across a number of states including: New York, New Jersey, Mississippi and Georgia.

Yasemin ‘finally got the strength to leave’ in August 2019 – the results of a ‘combined effort’ to get her and Sebastian into a hotel, where she spent two ‘terrifying days’ worried that Rios would find her, the grandmother alleged.

‘This enraged him. He stalked her. Through their phones, friends, social media. Any way he could find,’ Karen Uyar wrote.

At some point, Rios – now seemingly living in Phoenix, Arizona – allegedly convinced Yasemin to let him see their son.

Karen Uyar wrote that Rios was drinking and ‘degrading’ on ‘day one’ of her arriving in Arizona with the young boy.

Uyar said she received an alarming text from her daughter around 8 p.m. on October 22, 2019 telling her to ‘call 911’ and ‘give address.’

The grandmother, remembering that Rios had allegedly been arrested weeks prior for firing a gun in city limits, worried that her daughter and grandson were dead.

Rios finally let Yasemin leave the apartment more than two hours after the call, Karen Uyar alleged in the Facebook post.

But before doing so, he allegedly cut up all of Yasemin and Sebastian’s identification documents including the little boy’s birth certificate, Yasemin’s bank cards and social security cards, and her driver’s license.

‘I love you too much to let you leave’ Rios said at the time, the grandmother alleged.

She added: ‘I need people to see this alcoholic, abusive monster for who he is.’

The post from Uyar included screenshots of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office inmate search database, showing that Rios had been hit with charges including assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Yasemin’s sister Marissa told NJ.com that Rios recently broke into her sister’s home, and police officers were called.

Before Yasemin’s disappearance, she ‘was pretty busy packing and trying to get herself together’ in order to move and once again get away from Rios.

‘Man I just want him to let at least my nephew go. I mean I want my sister to come home, but, I mean, something’s got to give, you know?’ she told the outlet.