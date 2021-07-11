(GALLERY) The Best Water Parks & Slides in North Dakota

The temperature in North Dakota has been quite hot, and even record-breaking at times this year! One of the best ways to beat the summer heat is simply by hanging out in the water. It is fun to kick back and relax at the river or at a lake, but if you are looking for a thrill, you can visit a waterpark. No, you do not have to plan a trip to the Wisconsin Dells for waterslide family fun!

North Dakota may be known for its harsh, cold winters, but also have pretty incredible warm summers. And some North Dakota towns have beautiful waterparks for families to enjoy during the hottest season. Keep reading to see the list of some of the best water park and slide locations in North Dakota.

Where is your favorite North Dakota waterpark or waterslide to beat the summer heat?

Waterparks in North Dakota North Dakota summers can be scorching. Check out the state’s best waterparks to cool off during the hottest season of the year!