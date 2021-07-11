Quantcast
Newslanes Community

Newslanes

(GALLERY) The Best Water Parks & Slides in North Dakota

64views
64
11 shares, 64 points
(GALLERY) The Best Water Parks & Slides in North Dakota

The temperature in North Dakota has been quite hot, and even record-breaking at times this year! One of the best ways to beat the summer heat is simply by hanging out in the water. It is fun to kick back and relax at the river or at a lake, but if you are looking for a thrill, you can visit a waterpark. No, you do not have to plan a trip to the Wisconsin Dells for waterslide family fun!

North Dakota may be known for its harsh, cold winters, but also have pretty incredible warm summers. And some North Dakota towns have beautiful waterparks for families to enjoy during the hottest season. Keep reading to see the list of some of the best water park and slide locations in North Dakota.

Where is your favorite North Dakota waterpark or waterslide to beat the summer heat?

Waterparks in North Dakota

North Dakota summers can be scorching. Check out the state’s best waterparks to cool off during the hottest season of the year!

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

, , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in