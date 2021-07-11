Gary Lineker is BBC’s highest-paid employee – Euro 2020 pundit’s fortune unveiled

Gary Lineker will present the BBC’s coverage of the Euro 2020 final tonight. England and Italy will go head-to-head at Wembley Stadium in what promises to be a thrilling game of football.

Gary was born in Leicester in 1960 and has a younger brother, Wayne.

The two boys played football together growing up and Gary played for Aylestone Park Youth, later becoming the club’s president.

After leaving school with only four O Levels, Gary joined the youth academy at Leicester City in 1976.

He played for his hometown club until 1985, after having scored 24 goals for the team while they were in the First Division from 1984 to 1985.