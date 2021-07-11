Heyprofit – The Best Forex Trading Signals Provider

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Heyprofit is a global provider of trade signals. The company develops some of the most accurate trading signals for the forex, commodities, gold, stocks and crypto markets, including for trading CFDs.

The Heyprofit team aims to provide advanced financial signals for trading various markets, empowering traders to make informed decisions. This vision has led the company to create advanced financial analysis software that is available via Telegram and as a On Call version. They offer both free and paid versions of the signals to suit every type of trader.

Why Need for Trading Signals

A trade signal is a means to identify opportunities to open a trading position. These signals are not just used by retail traders but also large institutional traders, to accurately identify buying or selling opportunities for the asset of their choice. Trade signals for forex, or commodities are generated through robust technical analysis, based on the market performance of the asset, along with fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis, and other market factors, such as economic indicators.

The goal is to provide traders an automated system, devoid of human emotions and errors, to predict potential price changes and the direction of change. Apart from very simple sell and buy triggers, trading signals can also be used for modifying a portfolio. This is done by determining when it might be a good time to buy more of a certain asset and reduce investments in another. It can also be helpful in asset class allocation. It can help investors determine how to shift money among the forex, commodities, cryptos and other markets.

Additionally, trade signals also do the task of educating the trader. With these signals, traders can determine the logic behind their trades. This shortens their learning curve. However, there are multiple trading signals to choose from and not all of them are as helpful. This is why the Heyprofit.org for trading signals, compatible with both iOS and Android & web , can be a great way to analyse the markets.

Free vs VIP Trading Signals

There are 2 types of accounts on the Heyprofit trading signals . The first is the basic plan, which is completely free of charge. Even with the free version, traders can access a wide range of features, such as the dashboard, live feed, leaderboards, and win ratio.

The second type of account is the VIP account, which requires a monthly fee. Traders can lower the fee by subscribing for a longer period. With the VIP account, traders gain access to features such as:

Daily Market Signals

Long Term Strategy

Email Signals + Support

Dedicated Relationship Manager

Trading Objectives Review

Free Telegram Signals

1-on-1 with Heyprofit Head of Research

Mobile Access

“Our team is constantly innovating and improving its offerings in line with real trader demands.” added Shashi.