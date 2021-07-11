How to live longer: Promote longevity in 20 minutes by quitting smoking

If you make it 12 hours without smoking, the body begins to eradicate carbon monoxide – a poisonous gas – from the body, enabling oxygen levels to increase. If you continue on this path, other health benefits come your way. As pointed out by Stop Smoking London – a campaign supported by the NHS to improve the nation’s health – one full day without smoking can:
- Reduce blood pressure
- Improve circulation
- Reduce your risk of heart disease.
Within two days of being a non-smoker, the receptors in your nerves begin to heal, helping to restore your sense of taste and smell.
If you forgo three days without picking up the unhealthy habit, all the nicotine will now be completely removed from your body.
It’s at this point that nicotine withdrawal might occur, but remember that each craving will pass if you don’t feed the addiction.
Nicotine withdrawal symptoms
The NHS pointed out that you might experience:
- Restlessness
- Irritability
- Frustration
- Tiredness
- Difficulty sleeping or concentrating.
“You may get a chesty cough, but this is positive – it means your body is getting rid of the debris in your lungs,” the NHS clarified.
READ MORE: Daily morning showers may ‘do more harm than good’ – expert warning
You may find that exercising from this landmark stage becomes easier and easier, as breathlessness starts to fade.
By the nine-month mark, your lungs will have significantly healed as the cilia (the small-like hairs inside of the lungs) will have recovered from the effects of cigarette smoke.
When you reach a whole year without having one puff of a cigarette, your risk of coronary heart disease will be cut in half.
From this point onwards, with every other successful milestone you hit, your risk of coronary heart disease will continue to decrease, thereby increasing your longevity.
Your chances of getting pancreatic cancer are the same as a non-smoker too.
Twenty years without lighting up will mean that your risk of dying from a smoking-related cause is now as low as someone who never smoked a cigarette in their life.
Health benefits of quitting
- Improved chances of longevity
- Reduced blood pressure
- Improved circulation
- Improved lung function
- Able to breathe better
- Improved sense of taste and smell
- Reduced risk of numerous cancers
- Reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.
Other benefits of quitting
- Smell better
- More money
- Fresher breath
- Improved self esteem
- Whiter teeth
- Better hearing
- Better vision
- Clearer, younger-looking skin.
Read More
One Comment
Great article – just wish everyone would stop voluntartily inhaling pollutants. Wish it also contained information about how to avoid carbon monoxide and other products of combustion from carbon fuelled cooking and heating applinaces. Please watch our one minute film about Sue who had carbon monoxide poisoning – could save your life or that of a loved one http://www.co-gassafety.co.uk/one-survivors-story/
We’d really appreciate your feedback after you’ve watched this.