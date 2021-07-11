Quantcast
‘I am the best’ – Novak Djokovic confident of GOAT status after 2021 Wimbledon title win

“It’s just completely different conditions that we’re playing in, so it’s very hard to compare tennis, say, from 50 years ago to today.

“But I am extremely honored to definitely be part of the conversation.”

The Golden Slam is also a potential for Djokovic, but he’s now not sure whether he will travel to the Olympics.

“I’ll have to think about it,” he said. “Right now, as I said, my plan was always to go to Olympic Games. But right now I’m a little bit divided. It’s kind of 50/50 because of what I heard in the last couple days.”

