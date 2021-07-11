News: MSC Bellissima to sail Red Sea cruises this summer

MSC Cruises has confirmed MSC Bellissima will sail 21 Red Sea voyages from Jeddah, the commercial hub of Saudi Arabia, between the end of July and late October.

The Meraviglia-class vessel, which first came to service in 2019, will offer three- and four-night cruises to Safaga for Luxor, Egypt or Aqaba for Petra, Jordan before returning to her Saudi homeport.

MSC Bellissima will be the largest cruise ship ever to sail the waters of the Red Sea.

The summer sailings will add to MSC Cruises’ previously announced winter 2021/22 Red Sea voyages from Jeddah starting in November.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman, MSC Cruises, said: “As the tourism industry of Saudi Arabia grows progressively for its own residents and international visitors, we at MSC Cruises are looking forward to make a positive and lasting contribution as more people explore and discover the rich heritage and incredible cultural attractions it has to offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With our cruises this summer from Jeddah of MSC Bellissima and a ship dedicated for the winter season in the Red Sea we are committed to serve holidaymakers with the very best cruise experiences.

“This, we believe, will accelerate the attractiveness of holidays at sea in the region and significantly help in the growth of tourism.”