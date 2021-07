Asked what he’d bring to the role if cast as the next Bond, Norton added: “I’m a type one diabetic. How cool would it be to have a diabetic Bond?

“It would be wonderful for all those diabetic kids out there to think even a type one diabetic could be Bond!

“Other than that, I’d leave it to Daniel and the writers to carry on the legacy.”

Despite his popularity, the McMafia star has tough competition in the odds from the likes of Tom Hardy and Regé-Jean Page.