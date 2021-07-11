Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Major design flaw is bad news for shoot ’em up fans

After months of speculation, Nintendo announced the new and improved Switch OLED Model earlier this week.

The new Nintendo Switch OLED Model will launch alongside Metroid Dread on October 8.

The headline new feature is the OLED display, which features more vibrant colours, as well as a higher contrast compared to the current Switch and Switch Lite.

While the console is similar in size to the current model, fans will benefit from a larger 7-inch display.

Unfortunately, however, it’s not all good news, especially if you’re a fan of shoot ’em ups.

The Nintendo Switch has a vast library of new and classic arcade shooters, including recently released CAVE shmup Mushihimesama.

Thanks to a device known as the Flip Grip, fans can play supported shooters in vertical-mode, just like the arcades.

Sadly, according to Flip Grip creator Mike Choi, the device doesn’t appear to be compatible with the Switch OLED Model.

“PSA: I’ve seen a lot of people asking if the new OLED Switch is Flip Grip compatible,” Choi tweeted.