Djokovic may also be tuning in after the Wimbledon final, which starts at 2pm, but he won’t be supporting Gareth Southgate’s side.

“Berrettini doesn’t have much to lose against me, perhaps Italy have more to lose with England,” he said.

“I hope it’s a wonderful couple of matches and that Italy only win in the evening!”

Djokovic is an avid AC Milan supporter having attended matches in the past and often keeps up to date with their games while on tour.