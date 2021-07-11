PCR test prices: Where double-jabbed Brits can buy cheapest tests to visit amber countries

Transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed on Thursday, July 8, that fully vaccinated Britons will be able to travel to amber list countries without having to quarantine on their return to the UK. This change of rule will come into place from Monday, July 19.

However, from July 19, travel to and from amber list countries will be the same as holidaying to green list nations, for those vaccinated at least.

These Britons will not not need to quarantine on return from a green list country, but they still need to take two coronavirus tests.

Holidaymakers can buy a PCR test from Boots or order one online via an airline.

Here are the best and cheapest places to get your hands on a test.

