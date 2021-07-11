PCR test prices: Where double-jabbed Brits can buy cheapest tests to visit amber countries

Transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed on Thursday, July 8, that fully vaccinated Britons will be able to travel to amber list countries without having to quarantine on their return to the UK. This change of rule will come into place from Monday, July 19.
However, from July 19, travel to and from amber list countries will be the same as holidaying to green list nations, for those vaccinated at least.
These Britons will not not need to quarantine on return from a green list country, but they still need to take two coronavirus tests.
Holidaymakers can buy a PCR test from Boots or order one online via an airline.
Here are the best and cheapest places to get your hands on a test.
Boots
Customers can walk into a Boots store to take a PCR test for £85.
The service is available at more than 200 of the retailer’s stores across the UK.
A day two test costs £99, while day two and day eight tests bought together costs £160.
Customers can order these tests to take them themselves at home.
Ryanair
The budget airline has teamed up with testing kit brand Randox.
Its package for customers includes one pre-departure PCR test and one day two test, costing £86 in total.
The pre-departure test on its own costs £43.
Meanwhile, a test package that includes a pre-departure test, a day two test, and a day eight test, costs £129.
Jet2
Jet2 has partnered with both Randox and Collinson to offer its customers test kits.
A pre-departure test from Randox costs £40 if you order it to be taken at home, or £60 to take it in person.
The same test from Collinson costs £66.
Collinson also has a return to the UK test which costs £32.
But the provider’s day two test costs £66.
Randox’s day two test costs the same as its pre-departure test – £43 for an at home version, and £60 in person.
