Police form human shield to control chaos outside Wembley Stadium as Italy equalise

Hundreds of England fans without tickets clashed with security and police, as they attempted to enter the stadium.

After the match began police outside were pelted with bottles and other missiles.

Eyewitness Tariq Panja tweeted: “Police outside the stadium now in a standoff with a few thousand. Have had bottles thrown at them.

“Police spotter says she’s expecting worse at full time.”

Video posted by Ms Panja showed police dogs being deployed behind the main police line.

More to follow…

