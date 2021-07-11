PS5 surprise UK stock drop: Fans treated to ANOTHER weekend restock

The PlayStation 5 is back in stock for a second weekend running.

After last weekend’s surprise restock, ShopTo is once again selling the PlayStation 5 on a Sunday.

According to the PS5 UK Stock Twitter account, ShopTo is selling an expensive PlayStation 5 bundle.

“Only one £640 bundle in stock, fairly expensive, this drop is probably not worth the hassle,” reads a PS5 UK Stock tweet.

“Remember ShopTo can sometimes just get stuck in the queue. Sometimes best to try different browsers, try on mobile, try on 4G.”

The PlayStation 5 has also been in stock at Argos. The consoles were available on a regional basis, both on browsers and via the Argos app.

Because of the nature of the drop, and the fact that it’s collection only, customers are encouraged to contact their local store to see if any additional consoles are available.

Finally, Currys customers have until July 13 to redeem any VIP Codes sent via email.

If you entered the PS5 VIP scheme at Currys, then you should check your emails now, including Junk Mail.