PS5 surprise UK stock drop: Fans treated to ANOTHER weekend restock

The PlayStation 5 is back in stock for a second weekend running.
After last weekend’s surprise restock, ShopTo is once again selling the PlayStation 5 on a Sunday.
According to the PS5 UK Stock Twitter account, ShopTo is selling an expensive PlayStation 5 bundle.
“Only one £640 bundle in stock, fairly expensive, this drop is probably not worth the hassle,” reads a PS5 UK Stock tweet.
“Remember ShopTo can sometimes just get stuck in the queue. Sometimes best to try different browsers, try on mobile, try on 4G.”
The PlayStation 5 has also been in stock at Argos. The consoles were available on a regional basis, both on browsers and via the Argos app.
Because of the nature of the drop, and the fact that it’s collection only, customers are encouraged to contact their local store to see if any additional consoles are available.
Finally, Currys customers have until July 13 to redeem any VIP Codes sent via email.
If you entered the PS5 VIP scheme at Currys, then you should check your emails now, including Junk Mail.
To give you the best possible chance of purchasing a PS5, Express Online will keep the gaming section updated with all of the live alerts.
It’s also worth bookmarking some of the more popular stock checker accounts for even more alerts and information.
This includes Digital Foundry Deals, Stock Informer, PS5 UK Stock – Instant Updates, PS5 UK Stock and Express Gaming – the latter of which will have live updates throughout the week.
Some of the accounts mentioned above have Discord groups for PS5 customers, while some have live streams and alerts on sites like YouTube.
If you do manage to grab a PS5 this weekend, then it’s worth pre-ordering Arkane’s upcoming game Deathloop.
The game sees rival assassins trapped in a timeloop on the island of Blackreef. The only way to escape the loop is by assassinating eight targets before the day resets.
An intriguing premise is made all the more interesting by the inclusion of PS5 exclusive features, such as DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
“Every new loop is an opportunity to change things up. Use the knowledge you gain from each attempt to change up your playstyle, stealthily sneaking through levels or barreling into the fight, guns-blazing.
“In each loop you’ll discover new secrets, gather intel on your targets as well as the island of Blackreef, and expand your arsenal. Armed with a host of otherworldly abilities and savage weaponry, you’ll utilise every tool at your command to execute takedowns that are as striking as they are devastating.”
Deathloop has a September 14 release date, exclusively on PlayStation 5.
