Sky News’ Jacquie Beltrao debuts her real hair weeks after cancer-free scan ‘Huge day!’

Sky News presenter Jacquie Beltrao has shared a huge update with her followers on Twitter. She debuted a new look with her hair as she explained it has been growing back following her latest clear cancer scan.

Jacquie posted a video of her new look while hosting on Sky News this morning as she shared the update on her stage 4 breast cancer.

In view of her 83,000 followers, she can be seen presenting outside Wembley ahead of the Euros final tonight.

She said: “Morning, very happy to be live here at Wembley on the big day.

“Big day for me as well, I’ve got my hair out, my actual own hair.

