Sky News’ Jacquie Beltrao debuts her real hair weeks after cancer-free scan ‘Huge day!’

Sky News presenter Jacquie Beltrao has shared a huge update with her followers on Twitter. She debuted a new look with her hair as she explained it has been growing back following her latest clear cancer scan.
Jacquie posted a video of her new look while hosting on Sky News this morning as she shared the update on her stage 4 breast cancer.
In view of her 83,000 followers, she can be seen presenting outside Wembley ahead of the Euros final tonight.
She said: “Morning, very happy to be live here at Wembley on the big day.
“Big day for me as well, I’ve got my hair out, my actual own hair.
One wrote: “You look fabulous and I’m really pleased you’re doing so brilliantly! Good health and joy to you!”
Another penned: “It’s great to see you being so honest. You’ve been through so much, it has its toll, why hide it?
“The fact that you’ve just carried on is something else. You look great.”
“You look amazing @SkyJacquie it is a wonderful feeling when you own hair starts to grow back again #KeepGoing,” replied a third.
