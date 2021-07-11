Sky releases ‘game-changing’ upgrade but some unlucky customers will miss out

The same movie would take over 10 minutes via the standard 60Mbps most Britons currently have to put up with. Along with that incredible top speed, Sky is also promising that its users will never see things drop below 400Mbps even at busy times of the day.
In fact, Sky is so confident about its service that it will let users claim a month’s subscription back if their speed ever fall below that minimum guaranteed speed. So that’s the good news but, sadly, not everyone is going to be able to enjoy these epic downloads.
This new service is reliant on homes having the very latest Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) connection and many are still without this latest technology.
READ MORE: If Samsung’s budget Galaxy S21 is this good its Android rivals will be very afraid
If you weren’t already aware, FTTP replaces the ageing copper lines that enter huge swathe UK homes.
Because the fibre cable comes right into the property, Internet Service Providers can then offer infinitely faster speeds.
FTTP is being rolled out to more and more properties across the UK but there’s still a long way to go before everyone who wants improved broadband will be able to access it.
As Sky explains, “Ultrafast Plus is available to new and existing customers in FTTP areas only. The UK’s FTTP coverage is expanding every day and Sky is working hard to make sure we can offer services in as many homes in FTTP enabled areas as possible.”
If you are lucky enough to have FTTP in your street then Sky’s 500Mbps speeds will cost £45 per month on an 18-month contract.
For just £5 extra a month, you can also add Sky Broadband boost which includes a Wi-Fi Guarantee in every room, the latest Sky Broadband Hub, flexible engineer visits, daily line checks and 2Gb mobile data when you experience a broadband outage – if you’re with Sky Mobile.
Speaking about the upgrade, “Aman Bhatti, Director of Propositions at Sky Broadband, said: “Today’s Ultrafast Plus launch reflects our commitment to providing customers with the fastest and most reliable broadband speeds possible. This is why Ultrafast Plus comes with the UK’s fastest Speed Guarantee, so our customers can game, stream, download and work from home seamlessly.”
0 Comments