Sky releases ‘game-changing’ upgrade but some unlucky customers will miss out

The same movie would take over 10 minutes via the standard 60Mbps most Britons currently have to put up with. Along with that incredible top speed, Sky is also promising that its users will never see things drop below 400Mbps even at busy times of the day.

In fact, Sky is so confident about its service that it will let users claim a month’s subscription back if their speed ever fall below that minimum guaranteed speed. So that’s the good news but, sadly, not everyone is going to be able to enjoy these epic downloads.

This new service is reliant on homes having the very latest Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) connection and many are still without this latest technology.

