State pension UK: Your NI years may not be qualifying – check on your contributions now

State pension income is dependent on NI records, with at least 10 years of qualifying contributions needed to receive any amount in retirement. To receive the full amount of £179.60 per week, at least 35 years will be required.
Under some circumstances, people may not build up any NI through either of these working realities.
However, it may still be possible to increase state pension payouts by making voluntary NI contributions.
People can check on their NI record through the Government’s website and where gaps exist, it may be possible to make voluntary contributions to close the gap.
The Future Pension Centre should be contacted before any action is taken however, as voluntary contributions do not always boost a state pension.
When a person is ready to claim their state pension, the quickest way of doing so is through the Government’s website.
State pensions can also be claimed over the phone or through the post.
Claims can be made up to four months before reaching state pension age and if this is done, initial payments will arrive within five weeks of said retirement age.
Going forward beyond this, payments will arrive once every four weeks.
