State pension UK: Your NI years may not be qualifying – check on your contributions now

State pension income is dependent on NI records, with at least 10 years of qualifying contributions needed to receive any amount in retirement. To receive the full amount of £179.60 per week, at least 35 years will be required.

Under some circumstances, people may not build up any NI through either of these working realities.

However, it may still be possible to increase state pension payouts by making voluntary NI contributions.

People can check on their NI record through the Government’s website and where gaps exist, it may be possible to make voluntary contributions to close the gap.

The Future Pension Centre should be contacted before any action is taken however, as voluntary contributions do not always boost a state pension.