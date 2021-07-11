The government wants Norway to become better known as a food nation

The Norwegian government wants to strengthen Norway’s international reputation as a food nation. Therefore, it is organizing a conference with the industry to find inspiration and get good advice.

By 2030, food culture should be a visible element in Norway’s tourism offer, the government’s vision for Norway as a food nation states.

“Norway has unique and world-class drink and food treasures that more people should experience. We have invited a wide range of actors who will provide views and inspiration on how to continue the work regionally to make Norway an internationally recognized food nation,” Minister of Agriculture and Food Olaug Bollestad (KrF) noted.

She invited industry players to a digital conference on August 31, where sector representatives will be able to discuss national and regional developments.

The key topics are as follows:

* How the blue and green food sectors can work better together and take advantage of their advantages.

* Strengthen cooperation around food, diet, and enjoyment of meals in the population.

* Build strong food and tourism regions.

* Increase recruitment to the food industry.

In addition to Bollestad, the Minister of Fisheries and Seafood, the Minister of Health and Care Services and the Minister of Trade and Industry will participate.

Source: © NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today / #NorwayTodayNews

Do you have a news tip for Norway Today? We want to hear it. Get in touch at [email protected]