Two people charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm after stabbing incident in central Oslo

A man was stabbed in central Oslo on Sunday night and is seriously injured. Two men in their late teens have been arrested and charged in the case.

The two men who have been arrested are charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm, the police told Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK). They will be questioned on Sunday.

A police patrol came across the injured man around 1:25 AM on Sunday, operations manager Vidar Pedersen in the Oslo Police District told news bureau NTB.

The crime scene is located in Strøget, which is an alley between Torggata and Storgata. At 4:30 AM, two men in their late teens were arrested.

“They were found in the center; a police patrol recognized them from video recordings,” the operations manager added.

Looking for more perpetrators

According to the police, the victim is seriously injured, but his condition appears to be stable.

Police believe more people were involved. Witnesses have stated that they saw four or five people running away from the site.

The police are also working to determine if there is a relationship between the victim and the perpetrators.

Source: © NTB Scanpix

