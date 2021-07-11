UK reports another 31,772 coronavirus cases

Britain has reported another 31,772 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,121,245, according to official figures released Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also recorded another 26 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,425. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 45.8 million people in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and over 34.7 million people have received two doses, the official figures showed.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be able to confirm on Monday that restrictions will be lifted on July 19 as planned despite the surge in cases, Sky News quoted Nadhim Zahawi, the British vaccines minister, as saying.