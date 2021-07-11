Update: 22 new corona infection cases registered in Oslo in the last 24 hours

A total of 22 new corona infection cases have been registered in Oslo in the last 24 hours – three below the average for the previous seven days.

In the last two weeks, an average of 22 infection cases has been registered per day.

The infection rates are highest in the Nordstrand district, with 76 infected people per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks. Nordstrand is followed by the districts of Frogner (74) and St. Hanshaugen (67).

The Alna district currently has the lowest infection rates, with 20 infected people per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks.

A total of 37,641 Oslo citizens have been registered as infected with coronavirus since March last year.

Source: © NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today / #NorwayTodayNews

Do you have a news tip for Norway Today? We want to hear it. Get in touch at [email protected]