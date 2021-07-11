(Video) Second Day of the Free Iran World Summit 2021

Maryam Rajavi: Khamenei is developing nuclear weapons to guarantee the regime’s survival. The only way to prevent it is to reinstitute the six UN resolutions

Maryam Rajavi: Khamenei’s objective for installing Raisi is to confront popular uprisings and to gain the latitude he needs for the nuclear and missile programs, as well as for regional warmongering”

— NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, July 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — The three-day Free Iran World Summit-2021 continued on its second day with the participation of 15 European, Canadian, and Australian parliamentary delegations, five former Arab officials, and eight Arab parliamentary delegations. In total, 70 dignitaries gave speeches.The gathering featured Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and thousands of members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) in Ashraf 3, linking together virtually tens of thousands of locations around the world, including gatherings of Iranians and supporters of the Iranian Resistance in 105 countries.

Parliamentary delegations attending the online Summit included representatives from Britain, France, Albania, the European Parliament, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Jordan, Palestine, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Yemen, Sudan, Tunisia, Morocco, Mauritania, Afghanistan, and Azerbaijan.

The gathering featured Sid Ahmad Ghozali, former Algerian Prime Minister, John Perry, former Irish Minister of State for Small Business, Kimo Sassi, former Finnish Minister of European Affairs, Edvard Sólnes, Iceland’s Minister of Environment, Uffe Elbæk, Danish Cultural Minister, Alain Vivien, former French Minister of State for European Affairs.

Azzam al-Ahmad, representative of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, Ashraf Rifi, Lebanon’s Justice Minister, Ahmad Fatfat, Lebanese Interior Minister (2006), Saleh ِAl-Qallab, Former Jordanian Minister, Hatam al-Asr Ali, Sudan’s Minister of Commerce.

Rita Süssmuth, former Speaker of the German Parliament, Alejo Vidal Quadras, former Vice President of the European Parliament (2014), Antonio López-Istúriz White, MEP and Secretary-General of European People’s Party, and Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela, Human Rights Advocate and Grand Daughter of Nelson Mandela.

The delegations stressed the solidarity of the peoples of their respective countries with the Iranian Resistance for freedom and people’s sovereignty. They also expressed support for Mrs. Rajavi’s 10 Point Plan for the future of Iran, which calls for a democratic, peaceful, and non-nuclear republic based on separation of church and state and peaceful co-existence with its neighbors.

In her address, referring to the election farce, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said, “Installing Ebrahim Raisi, the mass murderer of the 1988 massacre as president, and consolidating power within the regime is a combative and repressive configuration as fortification against the uprisings. It affords Khamenei the latitude and leeway he needs for the nuclear and missile programs.

Raisi is the most obedient and submissive functionary precisely because he is the most brutal one. Raisi has no maneuvering room to distance himself from Khamenei. His hands are soaked with the blood of 30,000 political prisoners in Iran in the summer of 1988, more than 90 percent of whom were People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK). Of course, this is in addition to the thousands of executions he has ordered before and after that, during these 40 years.

Khamenei linked his and his regime’s fate to the nuclear program. Since 1991, the nuclear revelations of the Iranian Resistance have been more effective than all governments and international institutions in preventing the regime from acquiring the atomic bomb.

The Western countries’ interactions with the mullahs’ regime have fed a vicious cycle of deception and appeasement. That is to say, while the regime has been hiding its nuclear program by deceiving the world, the international community has been trying to stop or curb this project by granting concessions or by showing complacency. ‌

But the regime used the nuclear deal to revitalize and expand its atomic program. The result is that Khamenei is building a bomb and will not stop. Any agreement he signs to reduce these activities, and any promise he makes, are pure lies. Let’s not forget that in the last 20 years, the regime has not announced any of its nuclear sites, or any of its secret activities related to the nuclear program, unless it had already been disclosed by the Iranian Resistance or other sources.

Therefore, on behalf of the Iranian people and their Resistance, I declare that any agreement that does not completely close down the regime’s bomb-making, enrichment, and nuclear facilities, any agreement that does not oblige the clerical regime to withdraw the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, and Lebanon is unacceptable.

Because peace and tranquility in the Middle East and the world will again be taken hostage and sacrificed. Any agreement that does not oblige the mullahs to stop torturing and executing Iranians bears no legitimacy. Anything less, in any wrapping, is tantamount to caving into the mullahs’ nuclear catastrophe. The mullahs only understand the language of firmness and strength.

To prevent them from acquiring the atomic bomb, the six UN Security Council resolutions must be implemented again, the regime’s enrichment must be stopped completely, nuclear sites must be closed, anywhere-anytime inspections must be launched, and the regime’s missile program must be brought to a halt. The UN Security Council must apply Chapter 7 of the UN Charter to the mullahs’ regime in Iran.

Khamenei has concluded from the fall of the Iraqi and Libyan governments that access to an atomic bomb would guarantee his regime’s survival. But when uprisings like the one in November 2019 erupt, the centrifuges at Natanz or Fordow will not save Khamenei regardless of their quantity or quality.

The Iranian people’s uprisings and the magnificent Army of Freedom will overthrow the mullahs’ religious fascism, whether it is nuclear-armed or not.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)

July 11, 2021

<

p class=”contact c9″ dir=”auto”>Shahin Gobadi

NCRI

+33 6 50 11 98 48

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Iran’s cheating in nuclear deal & deceptive measures on cementing the Arak heavy water reactor