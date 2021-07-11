Vitamin b12 deficiency: The dangerous side effects when you don’t get it treated

In the beginning, it can be very easy to brush off any niggling symptoms, such as pale skin or fatigue.

However, vitamin B12 is vital for numerous processes in the body, including red blood cell production.

As your vitamin B12 levels deplete more and more, dangerous side effects could start to take place, some of which are irreversible.

You might notice that you’re feeling more out of breath lately, as pointed out by Medical News Today.

