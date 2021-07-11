‘Wipes right off!’ Mrs Hinch fans share 5p hack for removing burned food from glass dishes

Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, garnered popularity after sharing her cleaning tips and recommendations on social media and TV. The cleaning sensation has managed to gain over 4.1 million followers on Instagram. Now, fans of Mrs Hinch have created their own social media groups dedicated to cleaning tips.
Another user said: “Soak in warm water with a dishwasher tablet and washing up liquid. Works all the time.”
Another cleaning fan said: “Put a dishwasher tablet in the dish, pour boiling water over the top and let it sit for a few hours.”
While another agreed: “Soak with a dish washer tablet or washing powder.”
Anther person replied: “Dishwasher tablets and boiling water and leave to soak for a few hours and it’ll wipe right off.
Another user simply said: “Dishwasher tablet, boiling water and let it soak overnight.”
You can buy a box of 30 dishwasher tablets from ASDA for as little as £1.50 which works out at 5p per tablet.
Other suggestions included using washing powder, Cif oven cleaner, wire wool, Elbow Grease, soda crystals and vinegar.
One person even suggested using sugar and salt.
They said: “Sounds weird but sugar and salt.
“Let that soak in, you don’t need too much and then add a little bit of water and scrub it.”
