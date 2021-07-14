Balearic Islands travel: Are the Balearic Islands moving to the red list?

Travel expert Paul Charles warned this morning: ”Balearics will go amber in Thursday’s traffic light review, but could go straight from green watchlist to red.

“Ministers concerned by high test positivity at 9 percent and daily infections reaching second-highest ever level.”

Transport Secretary Grant Schapps said on Wednesday morning: “I don’t have the information for you, we’ll make that decision once we’ve looked at the latest data and when we make the decision [on the] review due this week.

“But it is entirely true to say that we do expect that countries will move from one category to another, and I hope we’ve been very, very clear, including by introducing things like the green watch list, that when you book, you must make sure that your flight is refundable that your, your hotel booking is amendable because we are living still unfortunately in a world where things can and do change quite quickly.”

