Covid vaccine side effects: Boosters may be linked with ‘higher risk of adverse reactions’

It’s planned to coincide with the annual flu vaccination programme, with further details to be “set out in due course”.

The final JCVI advice will take into account:

The latest epidemiological situation

Additional scientific data from trials such as Cov-Boost

Real-time surveillance of the effectiveness of the vaccines over time

Emerging variants.

Depending on the data, the plans for a booster jab could change in the UK.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Sajid Javid said: “We look forward to receiving the committee’s final advice in due course.”

