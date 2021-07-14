Monty Don tries to reassure Gardeners’ World fans amid backlash as show is taken off air

Gardeners’ World presenter Monty Don, 66, took to Twitter this evening to tell fans that there is light at the end of the tunnel after viewers were left angry over news that the BBC programme won’t be airing as usual this week. It comes after Gardeners’ World was replaced in the TV schedule.

The BBC will be airing The Open 2021 instead, after golf’s oldest major was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the issue, Monty attempted to reassure fans that the upcoming episode of Gardeners’ World will be worth the wait.

He wrote in view of his 235,000 followers: “There may be no Gardeners World this work – courtesy of golf – but just completed filming next week’s show and it will be well worth the wait.”

Monty went on to tell viewers that they will still be able to get their gardening fix, as his other show, Monty Don’s Japanese Gardens, is set to air once again this week.

