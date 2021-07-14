WhatsApp is now testing VANISHING photos and videos on iPhone for the first time

WhatsApp is testing vanishing text messages on iPhone. The feature surfaced in the latest update sent out to beta testers. Until now, the new feature – a big twist on messaging on the platform – was only available on Android.

After the beta testers give the thumbs up, WhatsApp will bundle the new feature into an update for iPhone and Android users worldwide. WhatsApp, which is owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook, is the most popular messaging service on the planet with more than two billion users. As such, it tends to proceed slowly when introducing new functionality.

The latest arrival would allow WhatsApp users to send a photograph or video clip that vanishes as soon as it has been viewed. After that, it will be impossible for recipients to bring back the photo or video.

While WhatsApp already offers disappearing messages, these delete themselves after seven days. Of course, it’s also possible to delete a text message, photo or video from a chat after it has been viewed by long-pressing on the message and choosing the “Delete For Everyone” option. However, WhatsApp only allows users one hour after the initial message was sent to request that it be deleted.

