ClarityTTS and Emirates Airline Advance Air Travel with New Distribution Capability

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Clarity Travel Technology Solutions (ClarityTTS), one of the leading global travel technology providers, has partnered with Emirates Airline to extend the prestigious airline’s online brand to travel retailers and integrate it into the travel tech provider’s trading platforms. The partnership between Emirates Airline and ClarityTTS emphasis the need of an airline to have the expertise of the right technology provider to remain successful in the competitive world of the travel industry. ClarityTTS, known for their seamless and tailor made integration systems, will use New Distribution Capabilities to achieve these goals. New Distribution Capability (NDC) is an IATA-led initiative that uses an XML-based data transmission standard to improve an airline’s ability to sell and market its products. The system also allows airlines to offer and sell ancillary products (like baggage fees, pre-assigned seats, Lounge access etc.).

In securing a partnership with Emirates Airline, ClarityTTS continues to prove its authority in the field of technology within the travel industry. Their strong mobile and business-to-business strategy, efficient and cost-effective Application Programming Interface (API) allows their customers to maximize their profits while staying ahead of the game. Of the partnership ClarityTTS CEO Thava Tharmaligam said, “This news couldn’t have come at a better time. We are here to help travel trade partners by connecting them with Emirates Airline NDC content and allowing them to book and ticket. One simple integration to help increase revenue. For travel partners who would like to book Emirates Airline NDC fares immediately, they can sign up for Clarity’s Travel Marketplace at www.claritysso.com ”

The IATA Certified Level 4 New Distribution Capability Distribution (NDC) Aggregator is excited to bring its range of seamless systems and global customers within the travel industry to the premier airline and advance Emirates Airline to greater success and travel satisfaction

About Clarity Travel Technology Solutions Inc.

Clarity Travel Technology Solutions Inc. is a global travel technology provider with head office in Oakville Ontario, Canada, and Corporate Offices in USA, UK, India, Sri Lanka, and Australia. The internationally acclaimed company has been the preferred technology for the travel industry for over 8 years. For more information please visit our website (www.claritytts.com).

About Emirates Airline

Emirates is an award-winning airline renowned for its industry-leading services in the air and on the ground. It is the world’s largest operator of the popular Boeing 777 and iconic Airbus A380 aircraft, both modern and efficient widebody aircraft types which offer the latest onboard comforts. Emirates’ global network connects over 130 cities on six continents to, and through, its hub in Dubai. The airline also contributes to vibrant communities as a prominent sponsor of sports and cultural events around the world.

